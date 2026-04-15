Trade Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF - PBD CFD

What is Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD)?

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on companies involved in the clean energy sector worldwide. The fund aims to provide exposure to firms engaged in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and other alternative energy technologies. It includes companies involved in energy production, equipment manufacturing, and related services that contribute to the development and implementation of clean energy solutions. The fund is designed to track the performance of a specific clean energy index, representing a diversified portfolio of global clean energy companies. It serves as an investment vehicle for those seeking to gain exposure to the clean energy industry through a single financial product. The fund is managed by Invesco Ltd., a global investment management firm, and it operates within the regulatory framework applicable to exchange-traded funds. Its holdings typically span various regions and sectors within the clean energy market, reflecting the evolving landscape of renewable energy worldwide.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, as Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stands at $19.71. Price movements have ranged from $19.36 to $19.53, corresponding to a daily change percentage of +0.9829%.

FAQ: Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD)

What is the current price of PBD stock?

The latest trading value is $19.71.

Does PBD pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PBD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not have an official presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is PBD best known for?

The ETF is most famous for investing in global clean energy companies.

What assets are typically shown together with PBD?

Commonly shown alongside PBD: SunCar Technology Group Inc, Laureate Education Inc, State Street SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF