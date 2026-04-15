Trade SunCar Technology Group Inc - SDA CFD

What is SunCar Technology Group Inc (SDA)?

SunCar Technology Group Inc is a company engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles and related automotive technologies. The company focuses on developing innovative electric mobility solutions, including passenger vehicles and commercial electric vehicles. Its operations encompass research and development, production, and distribution within the automotive sector. SunCar Technology Group aims to contribute to the advancement of sustainable transportation through the adoption of electric vehicle technologies. The company operates within the broader context of the global shift toward electrification and environmental sustainability in transportation.

SunCar Technology Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, as SunCar Technology Group Inc is at $1.71. Its price movement has spanned $1.61 to $1.69, reflecting a daily change of +1.2346%.

FAQ: SunCar Technology Group Inc (SDA)

What is the current price of SDA stock?

The current price is $1.71.

Does SDA pay dividends?

The company does not currently pay dividends.

Does SDA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SunCar Technology Group Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates primarily from the U.S.

What is SDA best known for?

The company is most famous for its solar energy technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with SDA?

Commonly shown alongside SDA: Dycom, Datang Power, First Trust Natural Gas ETF