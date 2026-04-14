Trade Inpex Corporation - 1605 CFD

What is Inpex Corporation (1605)?

Inpex Corporation is a Japanese company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas. Established as a key player in the energy sector, the company operates both domestically and internationally, focusing on upstream activities within the hydrocarbon industry. Inpex's portfolio includes a variety of oil and gas fields, with involvement in conventional and unconventional resources. The company also participates in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, contributing to the global energy supply chain. Inpex emphasizes technological innovation and sustainable practices in its operations, aiming to balance energy development with environmental considerations. It collaborates with numerous international partners and governments to manage its diverse asset base. The company plays a significant role in Japan's energy security strategy, addressing the country's reliance on imported energy resources. Inpex is recognized for its integrated approach to resource development, encompassing exploration, production, and distribution activities within the energy sector.

Inpex Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations as Inpex Corporation trades at ¥4118.4. Today's price movement ranges from ¥4080.89 to ¥4220.57 with a daily change of -4.236%.

FAQ: Inpex Corporation (1605)

What is the current price of 1605 stock?

The current trading price is ¥4118.4.

Does 1605 pay dividends?

Inpex Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 1605 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Inpex Corporation operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 1605 best known for?

The company is most famous for its exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

What assets are typically shown together with 1605?

Commonly shown alongside 1605: Kite Realty Group Trust, CTS Corp, Teradyne