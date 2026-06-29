Trade Kite Realty Group Trust - KRG

What is Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)?

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of retail properties. The company’s portfolio includes shopping centers and retail-focused real estate assets located primarily in the United States. It focuses on properties that serve community and neighborhood retail needs, often anchored by grocery stores and other essential retailers. Kite Realty Group Trust engages in property leasing, asset management, and redevelopment activities to enhance property value and tenant mix. The company’s operations involve maintaining relationships with retail tenants and adapting to market trends in retail real estate. It is governed by a board of trustees and complies with regulations applicable to REITs, including requirements related to income distribution and asset composition. The company aims to provide stable income through property operations and investment management.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading range of Quaker Chemical Corp, currently valued at $28.95. Throughout the day, the price has ranged from $28.84 to $29.28, with a daily percentage change of +0.9346%.

FAQ: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

What is the current price of KRG stock?

Kite Realty Group Trust's current price is $28.95.

Does KRG pay dividends?

Kite Realty Group Trust pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KRG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kite Realty Group Trust has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is KRG best known for?

The company is most famous for owning and managing retail real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with KRG?

Commonly shown alongside KRG: YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF, NSK Ltd., iShares MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF