Trade NSK Ltd. - 6471 CFD

What is NSK Ltd. (6471)?

NSK Ltd. is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in bearings, automotive components, and precision machinery products. The company produces a wide range of bearings used in automotive, industrial machinery, and aerospace applications. NSK also develops steering systems and other automotive parts. It emphasizes technological innovation and quality control in its manufacturing processes. NSK operates globally, supplying components to various industries. Its products support mechanical motion and contribute to the efficiency and performance of machinery and vehicles.

NSK Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with NSK Ltd. priced at ¥1186.6. The session’s trading range is between ¥1177.1 and ¥1194.1, showing a daily change of +1.2243%.

FAQ: NSK Ltd. (6471)

What is the current price of 6471 stock?

The current price is ¥1186.6.

Does 6471 pay dividends?

NSK Ltd. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 6471 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NSK Ltd. has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is 6471 best known for?

NSK Ltd. is most famous for its bearings and precision machinery products.

What assets are typically shown together with 6471?

Commonly shown alongside 6471: WaVe Life Sciences Ltd, Santos, Xerox