Trade Santos - STOau CFD

What is Santos (STOau)?

Santos Limited is an Australian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas and oil. Founded in 1954, the company has established a significant presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with operations spanning Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia. Santos focuses on upstream activities, including the extraction of hydrocarbons from both conventional and unconventional sources. The company plays a key role in supplying natural gas to domestic markets and supports the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export sector. Santos is involved in various joint ventures and partnerships to enhance its resource base and operational capabilities. Its portfolio includes both onshore and offshore assets, with a strategic emphasis on sustainable resource development and environmental management. The company also invests in technology and innovation to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Santos operates within a regulatory framework that governs energy production and environmental standards in the regions where it conducts business.

Santos Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading movements, as Santos stands at A$7.77. The price range today extends from A$7.71 to A$7.78, with a daily percentage change of -2.7673%.

FAQ: Santos (STOau)

What is the current price of STOau stock?

Santos shares are trading at A$7.77.

Does STOau pay dividends?

Santos pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does STOau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Santos has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is STOau best known for?

Santos is most famous for its exploration and production of natural gas and oil in the Asia-Pacific region.

What assets are typically shown together with STOau?

Commonly shown alongside STOau: Service Corp International/US, Replimune, TGS