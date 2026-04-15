Trade Teradyne - TER CFD

What is Teradyne (TER)?

Teradyne is a global supplier of automatic test equipment used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage devices, and complex electronic systems. The company provides testing solutions that help manufacturers ensure product quality and performance during production. Teradyne's product portfolio includes systems for semiconductor test, system test, and wireless test applications. The company serves a broad range of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and telecommunications. Teradyne invests in research and development to advance test technologies and address evolving market needs. It operates globally with manufacturing, engineering, and support facilities. Teradyne emphasizes innovation, customer collaboration, and operational efficiency in its business model.

Teradyne Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations as Teradyne trades at $361.77. Its intraday range spans from $350.82 to $368.03, with a daily variation of -0.661%.

FAQ: Teradyne (TER)

What is the current price of TER stock?

Teradyne shares are priced at $361.77.

Does TER pay dividends?

Teradyne pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TER have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Teradyne does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is TER best known for?

Teradyne is most famous for its automated test equipment for semiconductors and electronics.

What assets are typically shown together with TER?

Commonly shown alongside TER: First Horizon, UWM Holdings, BAIC Motor