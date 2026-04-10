Trade IFAST - AIYsg CFD

What is IFAST (AIYsg)?

IFAST is a financial services company based in Singapore that specializes in wealth management and investment advisory services. It offers a platform that provides access to a wide range of investment products including unit trusts, bonds, and insurance. The company serves individual investors, financial advisors, and institutional clients, facilitating investment transactions and portfolio management. It operates through a technology-driven platform designed to enhance investment accessibility and efficiency. IFAST also provides financial education resources and tools to support investor decision-making. The company has expanded its presence in various regional markets, positioning itself as a key player in the digital wealth management industry.

IFAST Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, as IFAST trades at S$9.41. The session’s price has ranged between S$9.32 and S$9.41, with a daily move of -0.213%.

FAQ: IFAST (AIYsg)

What is the current price of AIYsg stock?

IFAST is currently priced at S$9.41.

Does AIYsg pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AIYsg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IFAST maintains a registered presence in the UAE through its Dubai Internet City office.

What is AIYsg best known for?

The company is most famous for its online wealth management and investment platforms.

What assets are typically shown together with AIYsg?

Commonly shown alongside AIYsg: Dover, Microvision, Inc., American Tower