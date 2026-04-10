Trade American Tower - AMT CFD

What is American Tower (AMT)?

American Tower Corporation is a global real estate investment trust specializing in wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant communications real estate, including towers, rooftops, and other structures that support wireless networks. Its portfolio spans various countries, providing critical infrastructure for mobile network operators, broadcasters, and other wireless service providers. American Tower plays a significant role in enabling wireless communication by leasing space on its towers to multiple tenants, facilitating network expansion and connectivity. The company’s operations encompass site acquisition, construction, leasing, and maintenance of communication sites. It serves a diverse customer base, including wireless carriers, radio and television broadcasters, and government agencies. American Tower’s business model leverages long-term lease agreements, generating recurring revenue streams. The company is recognized for its extensive global footprint and its contribution to the telecommunications industry by supporting the infrastructure necessary for wireless communication and data transmission.

American Tower Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading dynamics, as American Tower is priced at $178.59. It has moved within a daily range of $178.32 to $181.4, with a daily change of -0.7886%.

FAQ: American Tower (AMT)

What is the current price of AMT stock?

The last traded price is $178.59.

Does AMT pay dividends?

American Tower pays dividends to its investors.

Does AMT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

American Tower has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is AMT best known for?

American Tower is most famous for owning and operating wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure.

What assets are typically shown together with AMT?

Commonly shown alongside AMT: XPEL Inc, North Atlantic Energies, DPM Metals Inc