HomeMarketsSharesNorth Atlantic Energies

Trade North Atlantic Energies - NAEp CFD

59.62+3.54%
The chart shows the NAEp stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 59.62, a high of 61.43, and a low of 59.13.
Sell

59.13

Buy

59.62

0.49
Low: 59.13High: 61.43
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.49
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close57.58
Open61.43
1-Year Change-51.91%
Day's Range59.13 - 61.43

Trade North Atlantic Energies - NAEp CFD

What is North Atlantic Energies (NAEp)?

North Atlantic Energies is a company operating within the energy sector, focusing on the development and production of renewable energy solutions. Its activities encompass the exploration, extraction, and processing of energy resources, with an emphasis on sustainable and environmentally conscious practices. The company engages in various projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner energy alternatives. It collaborates with industry partners and stakeholders to advance technologies related to wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources. North Atlantic Energies also invests in research and development to improve energy efficiency and support the transition towards a low-carbon economy. The company’s operations are structured to comply with regulatory standards and environmental guidelines, reflecting a commitment to responsible resource management. Its strategic initiatives include expanding renewable energy capacity and integrating innovative technologies to enhance energy production and distribution. North Atlantic Energies contributes to the broader energy market by providing solutions that align with global sustainability goals.

North Atlantic Energies Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in D-Wave Quantum Inc, standing at €59.62 at this time. The instrument's price has ranged from €59.13 to €61.68, exhibiting a daily change percentage of +2.7787%.

FAQ: North Atlantic Energies (NAEp)

What is the current price of NAEp stock?

North Atlantic Energies is currently priced at €59.62.

Does NAEp pay dividends?

North Atlantic Energies pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NAEp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

North Atlantic Energies operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct regional office.

What is NAEp best known for?

North Atlantic Energies is most famous for its renewable energy projects.

What assets are typically shown together with NAEp?

Commonly shown alongside NAEp: IP Group, Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC, TAG Immobilien

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