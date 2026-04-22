Trade Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - HLT CFD

What is Hilton (HLT)?

Hilton is a global hospitality company that owns, manages, and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates numerous brands catering to various market segments, including luxury, full-service, and focused-service properties. Hilton's portfolio includes well-known brands that provide accommodations and hospitality services worldwide. The company emphasizes guest experience, operational efficiency, and brand consistency across its properties. Hilton also offers loyalty programs designed to enhance customer engagement. With a presence in multiple countries, the company plays a significant role in the global travel and tourism industry by providing lodging and related services to business and leisure travelers.

Hilton Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, with Hilton currently priced at $337.46. The trading range today spans from $336.94 to $340.43, with a daily change percentage of -0.6944%.

FAQ: Hilton (HLT)

What is the current price of HLT stock?

The current trading price is $337.46.

Does HLT pay dividends?

Hilton pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HLT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hilton operates in the UAE through subsidiaries with offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

What is HLT best known for?

Hilton is most famous for its global hotel and resort brands.

What assets are typically shown together with HLT?

Commonly shown alongside HLT: Principal Financial Group Inc, Trade New Orientl Eductn Grp Adr Rep 1 - EDU CFD, Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF