Trade Principal Financial Group Inc - PFG CFD

What is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)?

Principal Financial Group Inc is a global financial services company offering a range of retirement, asset management, and insurance solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients through various business segments, including retirement plans, investment management, and insurance products. Principal Financial Group operates in multiple countries, providing services such as defined contribution and defined benefit plans, mutual funds, and annuities. The company emphasizes long-term financial planning and risk management to support clients' retirement and wealth accumulation goals. It employs technology and data analytics to enhance client engagement and operational efficiency. Principal Financial Group is also involved in corporate social responsibility initiatives and sustainability efforts as part of its business practices.

Principal Financial Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity where Principal Financial Group Inc stands at $94.19. The stock has moved between $93.67 and $95 during the day, posting a daily variation of -0.1806%.

FAQ: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

What is the current price of PFG stock?

Principal Financial Group Inc shares are priced at $94.19.

Does PFG pay dividends?

Principal Financial Group Inc pays dividends to shareholders.

Does PFG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Principal Financial Group Inc has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is PFG best known for?

Principal Financial Group Inc is most famous for its retirement and asset management services.

What assets are typically shown together with PFG?

Commonly shown alongside PFG: Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Synchrony Financial, Amplitude, Inc.