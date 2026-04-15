Trade Synchrony Financial - SYF CFD

What is Synchrony Financial (SYF)?

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company specializing in private label credit cards, dual card, and general purpose credit products. It operates primarily in the United States, offering financing solutions for a variety of sectors including retail, healthcare, automotive, and home improvement. The company partners with retailers, manufacturers, and healthcare providers to provide credit programs that facilitate consumer purchases. Synchrony Financial's business model centers on extending credit to consumers through co-branded and private label credit cards, as well as installment loans and promotional financing. The company also offers digital payment solutions and loyalty programs to enhance customer engagement. Its operations include credit risk management, marketing, and customer service functions. Synchrony Financial is recognized for its focus on data analytics and technology to optimize credit decisions and customer experiences. The company is structured to comply with regulatory requirements pertinent to the financial services industry, including consumer protection and data security standards.

Synchrony Financial Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Synchrony Financial priced at $76.33. Its value has ranged between $75.08 and $76.69 today, marking a change of +0.9268%.

FAQ: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

What is the current price of SYF stock?

Synchrony Financial's last price is $76.33.

Does SYF pay dividends?

Synchrony Financial pays dividends to shareholders.

Does SYF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Synchrony Financial has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is SYF best known for?

Synchrony Financial is most famous for its consumer financing and credit services.

What assets are typically shown together with SYF?

Commonly shown alongside SYF: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond, ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50, Kogan.com Ltd