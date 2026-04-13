Trade New Orientl Eductn Grp Adr Rep 1 - EDU CFD

What is Trade New Orientl Eductn Grp Adr Rep 1 - EDU CFD (EDU)?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is a provider of private educational services in China. The company offers a wide range of educational programs, services, and products, including language training, test preparation courses, tutoring for primary and secondary school students, and online education. Founded in the 1990s, New Oriental has developed a comprehensive education platform that serves students across various age groups and academic levels. The company operates through multiple channels, including physical learning centers, online platforms, and mobile applications. Its services encompass preparation for standardized tests such as TOEFL, GRE, and SAT, as well as K-12 tutoring and overseas study consulting. New Oriental plays a significant role in China's private education sector, adapting to evolving educational demands and technological advancements. The company is headquartered in Beijing and has expanded its presence to numerous cities, contributing to the development of education in China through diversified offerings and innovative delivery methods.

Trade New Orientl Eductn Grp Adr Rep 1 - EDU CFD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market movements with Trade New Orientl Eductn Grp Adr Rep 1 - EDU CFD at $56.59. The daily trading range lies between $55.15 and $56.55, posting a daily change of -0.9668%.

FAQ: Trade New Orientl Eductn Grp Adr Rep 1 - EDU CFD (EDU)

What is the current price of EDU stock?

The current price of Trade New Orientl Eductn Grp Adr Rep 1 - EDU CFD is $56.59.

Does EDU pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by this company.

Does EDU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates primarily through partners and distributors with no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE.

What is EDU best known for?

The company is most famous for its educational services and training programs.

What assets are typically shown together with EDU?

Commonly shown alongside EDU: T Rowe, Balchem Corp, EZCORP Inc