Trade HEICO Corp Class A - HEIa CFD

What is HEICO Corp Class A (HEIa)?

HEICO Corp Class A is a diversified aerospace and electronics company based in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells products and services primarily for the aerospace, defense, and electronic industries. The company's operations include the production of aircraft components, electronic equipment, and related repair and overhaul services. HEICO serves a broad customer base including commercial airlines, government agencies, and original equipment manufacturers. The company emphasizes quality, innovation, and regulatory compliance in its manufacturing processes. It operates within sectors characterized by stringent safety and performance standards, contributing to aviation and defense capabilities.

HEICO Corp Class A Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session activity, with Duerr priced at $221.09. Throughout the day, it has oscillated between $216.05 and $222.04, reflecting a change of -0.2755%.

FAQ: HEICO Corp Class A (HEIa)

What is the current price of HEIa stock?

HEICO Corp Class A's current price is $221.09.

Does HEIa pay dividends?

HEICO Corp Class A pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HEIa have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

HEICO Corp Class A does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is HEIa best known for?

HEICO Corp Class A is most famous for manufacturing aerospace and electronic components.

What assets are typically shown together with HEIa?

Commonly shown alongside HEIa: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Australian Strategic Materials Ltd, Tsingtao Brewery