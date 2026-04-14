Trade Australian Strategic Materials Ltd - ASMau CFD

What is Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASMau)?

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd is a company engaged in the exploration and development of critical mineral resources. It focuses on the extraction and processing of rare earth elements and other strategic materials essential for advanced technologies and clean energy applications. The company aims to establish sustainable supply chains for these minerals, which are vital for industries such as electronics, renewable energy, and defense. Australian Strategic Materials manages projects that include mining, refining, and material production, emphasizing environmental responsibility and resource efficiency. Its activities contribute to the diversification and security of mineral supplies in the global market.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading levels for Australian Strategic Materials Ltd, currently at A$1.497. Its price has ranged intraday from A$1.483 to A$1.508, with a daily percentage change of +3.4771%.

FAQ: Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASMau)

What is the current price of ASMau stock?

The current trading price is A$1.497.

Does ASMau pay dividends?

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd does not pay dividends.

Does ASMau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd operates in the UAE only via partners and has no official office or subsidiary.

What is ASMau best known for?

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd is most famous for producing critical minerals and materials.

What assets are typically shown together with ASMau?

Commonly shown alongside ASMau: Qinetiq Group, Abu Dhabi National Co for Building Materials, Greene County