Trade Qinetiq Group PLC - QQ. CFD

What is Qinetiq Group (QQ.)?

Qinetiq Group is a multinational defense technology company specializing in research, development, and provision of advanced technology solutions. The company serves government and commercial clients, delivering products and services related to defense, security, aerospace, and related sectors. Qinetiq’s offerings include testing, evaluation, and consultancy services, as well as the development of unmanned systems, sensors, and other defense technologies. The company operates through various business units focused on innovation and applied research. It maintains a strong emphasis on safety, security, and compliance with regulatory frameworks. Qinetiq’s activities support national defense capabilities and contribute to technological advancements in security and aerospace industries.

Qinetiq Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trends, with Qinetiq Group currently priced at £4.792. Throughout the trading session, it ranged from £4.737 to £4.885, reflecting a daily change of -2.2587%.

FAQ: Qinetiq Group (QQ.)

What is the current price of QQ. stock?

Qinetiq Group's last price is £4.792.

Does QQ. pay dividends?

Qinetiq Group pays dividends to investors.

Does QQ. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Qinetiq Group has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is QQ. best known for?

Qinetiq Group is most famous for its defense technology and security solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with QQ.?

Commonly shown alongside QQ.: TriNet Group Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Text SA