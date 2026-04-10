HomeMarketsSharesBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

Trade Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - BAH CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 19:46:55
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.18
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close79.45
Open79.26
1-Year Change-26.68%
Day's Range77.95 - 79.34

Trade Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - BAH CFD

What is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is an American management and information technology consulting firm. The company provides consulting services primarily to government agencies, including defense, intelligence, and civil sectors, as well as commercial clients. Its service offerings encompass strategy and organization, engineering, analytics, digital solutions, and cybersecurity. Established in the early 20th century, the firm has evolved to become a key player in delivering technology-driven consulting services. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, it operates through various business segments that focus on national security, engineering, and digital innovation. The company is known for its expertise in integrating advanced technologies with consulting practices to address complex challenges faced by its clients. It employs a diverse workforce of professionals with backgrounds in engineering, analytics, and technology. Over the years, the company has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions and organic growth, maintaining a significant presence in the consulting industry with a focus on public sector engagements.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades, as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stands at $78.24. Its session range extends from $77.59 to $79.48, with a daily percent change of -1.7754%.

FAQ: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

What is the current price of BAH stock?

The current trading price is $78.24.

Does BAH pay dividends?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BAH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official regional office presence in the UAE, including locations in Dubai Internet City.

What is BAH best known for?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is most famous for its management and technology consulting services.

What assets are typically shown together with BAH?

Commonly shown alongside BAH: Amundi CAC 40 Daily 2X Leveraged UCITS ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Upland Software Inc.

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