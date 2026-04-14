Trade Hecla Mining Company - HL CFD

What is Hecla Mining Company (HL)?

Hecla Mining Company is a mining firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. Established in the late 19th century, the company has a long history in the mining industry, focusing mainly on silver, gold, and other metals. Its operations include several mines located in North America, with a significant presence in the United States and Canada. Hecla Mining is involved in both underground and open-pit mining activities, utilizing various extraction and processing techniques to recover metals from ore. The company also emphasizes environmental management and safety practices as part of its operational framework. Over the years, Hecla Mining has expanded its portfolio through acquisitions and exploration projects, aiming to sustain and grow its resource base. The company serves a global market, supplying raw materials to various industrial sectors. Its corporate structure includes divisions focused on mining operations, exploration, and corporate services, reflecting a comprehensive approach to resource development and management.

Hecla Mining Company Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading volume as Hecla Mining Company trades at $20.02. The price has ranged between $19.51 and $19.93 during the session, showing a daily change of +3.4914%.

FAQ: Hecla Mining Company (HL)

What is the current price of HL stock?

The current stock price is $20.02.

Does HL pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hecla Mining Company does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is HL best known for?

The company is most famous for its gold and silver mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with HL?

Commonly shown alongside HL: Balfour Beatty, Shopify Inc (US), ATOSS Software SE