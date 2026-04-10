Trade ATOSS Software SE - AOFd CFD

What is ATOSS Software SE (AOFd)?

ATOSS Software SE is a German company specializing in workforce management solutions. It develops software products designed to optimize employee scheduling, time management, and labor cost control for organizations across various industries. The company's offerings include tools for demand-oriented workforce planning, time recording, and personnel deployment, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and compliance with labor regulations. ATOSS Software SE serves a diverse client base, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and public sector entities. The company emphasizes integration capabilities with existing enterprise systems and supports digital transformation initiatives related to human resource management. Founded in the 1990s, ATOSS has established itself as a provider of scalable and flexible software solutions that address complex workforce challenges. Its headquarters are located in Munich, Germany, and it operates internationally, focusing on markets in Europe and beyond. The company's development strategy involves continuous innovation in software technology to meet evolving workforce management needs.

ATOSS Software SE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market trading, with McGraw Hill, Inc. holding steady at €73.875. Intraday, it has fluctuated between €73.125 and €75.92, reflecting a daily change of -0.8073%.

FAQ: ATOSS Software SE (AOFd)

What is the current price of AOFd stock?

ATOSS Software SE is currently trading at €73.875.

Does AOFd pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AOFd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ATOSS Software SE does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is AOFd best known for?

ATOSS Software SE is most famous for its workforce management software solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AOFd?

Commonly shown alongside AOFd: American Eagle Outfitters, Bonava AB, Royal Bank Of Canada