Trade American Eagle Outfitters - AEO CFD

What is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a retail company specializing in casual apparel, accessories, and footwear targeted primarily at young adults and teenagers. The company operates a network of stores and e-commerce platforms offering a range of products including denim, tops, outerwear, and intimates. American Eagle Outfitters focuses on fashion trends and lifestyle branding to appeal to its customer base. The company’s operations include brand development, merchandising, and supply chain management. It also owns and operates additional brands catering to related market segments. American Eagle Outfitters maintains a presence in various domestic and international markets within the apparel retail industry.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, as American Eagle Outfitters trades at $17.93. It has fluctuated between $17.64 and $18.29 today, reflecting a change of -1.1654%.

FAQ: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

What is the current price of AEO stock?

The latest price is $17.93.

Does AEO pay dividends?

American Eagle Outfitters pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AEO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

American Eagle Outfitters operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is AEO best known for?

American Eagle Outfitters is most famous for casual apparel and accessories targeting young adults.

What assets are typically shown together with AEO?

Commonly shown alongside AEO: Fiverr, Investec, Alstom