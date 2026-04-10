Trade Alstom - ALO CFD

What is Alstom (ALO)?

Alstom SA is a French multinational company specializing in rail transport infrastructure and equipment. It designs, manufactures, and services a range of products including trains, signaling systems, and infrastructure solutions. Alstom serves urban transit, regional, and high-speed rail markets worldwide. The company focuses on sustainable mobility, innovation in rail technology, and digital solutions for transportation systems. Its portfolio includes high-speed trains, metros, trams, and maintenance services. Alstom has a global presence with operations in multiple countries and partnerships with public and private sector entities. The company is headquartered in France and complies with international industry standards and regulations.

Alstom Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with Alstom trading at €23.325. Intraday, it has moved between €22.795 and €23.645, registering a daily percentage change of +1.4314%.

FAQ: Alstom (ALO)

What is the current price of ALO stock?

Alstom's stock price stands at €23.325.

Does ALO pay dividends?

Alstom pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ALO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Alstom has an official subsidiary presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ALO best known for?

Alstom is most famous for its rail transport and infrastructure solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with ALO?

Commonly shown alongside ALO: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF