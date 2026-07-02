Trade Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF - VSS

What is Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)?

The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to small-capitalization companies outside the United States. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which includes a broad range of small-cap stocks from developed and emerging markets worldwide, excluding the U.S. It offers diversification across various sectors and geographic regions, encompassing companies with smaller market capitalizations that may present different growth opportunities and risk profiles compared to larger firms. The ETF is managed by Vanguard, a well-established investment management company known for its index-based investment products. This fund is typically used by investors aiming to gain international small-cap equity exposure as part of a diversified portfolio. It provides a cost-efficient way to access a wide array of global small-cap stocks, reflecting the performance of companies outside the U.S. market.

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading session movements, with Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF currently at $155.93. The intraday range extends from $153.88 to $156.46, reflecting a daily change of +0.6634%.

FAQ: Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

What is the current price of VSS stock?

The ETF is currently priced at $155.93.

Does VSS pay dividends?

The Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF pays dividends to investors.

Does VSS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF issuer does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is VSS best known for?

The Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF is most famous for providing exposure to international small-cap stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with VSS?

Commonly shown alongside VSS: MP Evans Group PLC, NRG, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial