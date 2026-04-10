Trade Balfour Beatty PLC - BALF CFD

What is Balfour Beatty (BALF)?

Balfour Beatty is an international infrastructure group involved in construction services, support services, and infrastructure investments. The company operates across various sectors including transportation, power, water, and social infrastructure. Its activities encompass the design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, and buildings. Balfour Beatty provides services to public and private sector clients, delivering complex projects that require engineering expertise and project management. The company integrates sustainability and safety considerations into its operations. It also invests in infrastructure assets, managing long-term projects that generate stable returns. Balfour Beatty's global presence and diversified portfolio contribute to its role as a key player in the infrastructure industry.

Balfour Beatty Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Balfour Beatty priced at £8.199. It has experienced a range between £8.186 and £8.321, showing a daily change of -0.57%.

FAQ: Balfour Beatty (BALF)

What is the current price of BALF stock?

Balfour Beatty's share price is currently £8.199.

Does BALF pay dividends?

Balfour Beatty pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BALF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Balfour Beatty operates in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai.

What is BALF best known for?

Balfour Beatty is most famous for its infrastructure construction and engineering projects.

What assets are typically shown together with BALF?

Commonly shown alongside BALF: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF, Rank Group, Super Micro Computer, Inc.