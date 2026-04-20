Trade Haemonetics Corp - HAE CFD

What is Haemonetics Corp (HAE)?

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood and plasma collection and processing solutions. The company develops and markets medical devices and software used by healthcare providers and blood banks to improve the safety and efficiency of blood management. Haemonetics' product portfolio includes systems for blood component separation, pathogen reduction, and transfusion management. The company supports clinical and operational needs in hospitals and blood centers, contributing to patient care and blood supply chain optimization.

Haemonetics Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session dynamics, as Highwoods Properties Inc stands at $61. The price variation during the day has been from $59.27 to $61.97, with a daily change of -1.5432%.

FAQ: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

What is the current price of HAE stock?

Haemonetics Corp is trading at $61 currently.

Does HAE pay dividends?

Haemonetics Corp pays dividends.

Does HAE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Haemonetics Corp does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners only.

What is HAE best known for?

Haemonetics Corp is most famous for its blood management solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with HAE?

Commonly shown alongside HAE: National Bank Holdings Corp, PaySign, Inc., Wix.com Ltd