Trade Greif Inc - GEF CFD

What is Greif Inc (GEF)?

Greif Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services. The company manufactures and sells steel, plastic, fiber, and corrugated containers used for the storage and transportation of various goods. Greif serves a wide array of industries including chemicals, food and beverage, agriculture, and manufacturing. Its product offerings include drums, intermediate bulk containers, and containerboard. The company also provides packaging services such as reconditioning and recycling. Greif operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers worldwide, focusing on supply chain solutions and sustainability initiatives to support its customers' packaging needs.

Greif Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market movements for 8x8 Inc, which trades at $69.36. The intraday range has been from $68.5 to $69.47, with a daily percentage change of -1.1419%.

FAQ: Greif Inc (GEF)

What is the current price of GEF stock?

The current stock price is $69.36.

Does GEF pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GEF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Greif Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is GEF best known for?

Greif Inc is most famous for manufacturing industrial packaging products.

What assets are typically shown together with GEF?

Commonly shown alongside GEF: Mapletree Com Tr, Aberforth Smaller Companies, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF