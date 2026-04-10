Trade Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC - ASL CFD

What is Aberforth Smaller Companies (ASL)?

Aberforth Smaller Companies is an investment trust dedicated to investing in smaller UK quoted companies. The trust aims to provide long-term capital growth by selecting a diversified portfolio of smaller companies with strong growth prospects and sound management. It employs a bottom-up investment approach focusing on fundamental analysis and company-specific research. Aberforth Smaller Companies is managed by a specialist investment team with expertise in the small-cap sector. The trust operates within the investment trust industry, offering investors exposure to the smaller company segment of the UK equity market.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Aberforth Smaller Companies at £15.2352. Its intraday range spans from £15.0648 to £15.2047, reflecting a daily percentage change of +0.531%.

FAQ: Aberforth Smaller Companies (ASL)

What is the current price of ASL stock?

Aberforth Smaller Companies' last price is £15.2352.

Does ASL pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ASL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aberforth Smaller Companies does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is ASL best known for?

It is most famous for investing in smaller UK quoted companies.

What assets are typically shown together with ASL?

Commonly shown alongside ASL: First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund, Concentrix Corporation, Xtrackers MSCI World Consumer Staples UCITS ETF