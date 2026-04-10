Trade Graniteshares Gold Trust - BAR CFD

What is Graniteshares Gold Trust (BAR)?

The Graniteshares Gold Trust is an exchange-traded product that provides investors with exposure to the price of gold. The trust holds physical gold bullion as its primary asset, aiming to reflect the performance of gold prices less applicable fees and expenses. It offers a convenient and cost-effective way for investors to gain exposure to gold without the need to purchase and store physical metal directly. The trust is structured to facilitate liquidity and transparency, allowing shares to be traded on public exchanges. It is commonly used by investors seeking a hedge against inflation, currency fluctuations, or as a component of portfolio diversification.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading activity, with Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF trading at $46.96. The price range today has been from $46.49 to $47.16, reflecting a daily percentage shift of -0.0853%.

FAQ: Graniteshares Gold Trust (BAR)

What is the current price of BAR stock?

The current price is $46.96.

Does BAR pay dividends?

This trust does not pay dividends.

Does BAR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The trust operates without a direct UAE presence and relies on partners for distribution.

What is BAR best known for?

It is best known for providing exposure to gold bullion.

What assets are typically shown together with BAR?

Commonly shown alongside BAR: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Cranswick, Canaan Inc