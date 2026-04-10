Trade Cranswick PLC - CWKgb CFD

What is Cranswick (CWKgb)?

Cranswick plc is a United Kingdom-based company specializing in the production of premium food products. The company operates primarily within the fresh pork, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and bakery sectors. It serves a diverse range of customers including retailers, foodservice providers, and international markets. Cranswick's operations encompass farming, processing, and manufacturing, emphasizing quality and sustainability throughout its supply chain. The company has developed a reputation for integrating traditional craftsmanship with modern production techniques. Its product portfolio includes a variety of fresh and cooked meat products, often focusing on natural ingredients and animal welfare standards. Cranswick also maintains a commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical sourcing. The company is structured to support growth through both organic development and strategic acquisitions. It operates multiple production sites across the UK, ensuring a broad geographic footprint and supply chain resilience. Cranswick's business model reflects a focus on innovation, quality assurance, and meeting evolving consumer preferences in the food industry.

Cranswick Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading session activity, as Cranswick holds at £54.26. It has moved within a range from £53.04 to £54.04, with a daily change percentage of +1.1228%.

FAQ: Cranswick (CWKgb)

What is the current price of CWKgb stock?

The current trading price is £54.26.

Does CWKgb pay dividends?

Cranswick pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CWKgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cranswick operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is CWKgb best known for?

Cranswick is most famous for producing premium fresh and processed food products.

What assets are typically shown together with CWKgb?

Commonly shown alongside CWKgb: First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF, Principal Financial Group Inc, JD Sports Fashion