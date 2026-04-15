Trade Granite Construction Inc - GVA CFD

What is Granite Construction Inc (GVA)?

Granite Construction Inc is a heavy civil construction company specializing in infrastructure projects. Its services include the construction of highways, bridges, airports, and water resources facilities. The company operates across multiple regions, providing project management, engineering, and construction services to public and private sector clients. Granite Construction Inc utilizes a range of construction equipment and techniques to deliver large-scale infrastructure developments. It emphasizes compliance with safety, environmental, and quality standards throughout project execution. The company plays a role in developing and maintaining critical infrastructure that supports transportation and community development.

Granite Construction Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Modine Manufacturing Co trading at $125.3. The intraday low was $123.86 and the high was $127.26, reflecting a daily change of -1.5853%.

FAQ: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)

What is the current price of GVA stock?

Granite Construction Inc is priced at $125.3.

Does GVA pay dividends?

Granite Construction Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GVA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Granite Construction Inc operates in the UAE through local partners without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GVA best known for?

The company is most famous for its heavy civil construction and infrastructure projects.

What assets are typically shown together with GVA?

Commonly shown alongside GVA: Archer Aviation Inc., Data#3 Limited, Salzgitter