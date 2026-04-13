Trade Graham Corp - GHM CFD

What is Graham Corp (GHM)?

Graham Corporation is an American company specializing in the design, manufacture, and service of vacuum and heat transfer equipment for industrial applications. Established with a focus on engineering solutions, the company serves a variety of sectors including power generation, chemical processing, and petrochemical industries. Its product portfolio primarily includes vacuum pumps, steam turbines, and heat exchangers, which are integral components in processes requiring precise thermal management and vacuum conditions. The company operates through manufacturing facilities and service centers that support the installation, maintenance, and repair of its equipment worldwide. Known for its engineering expertise, Graham Corporation emphasizes technological innovation and quality in its product development. Its customer base spans multiple industries that rely on efficient and reliable thermal and vacuum systems. The company also provides aftermarket services that extend the operational life of its equipment. Overall, Graham Corporation plays a significant role in industrial process optimization through its specialized mechanical equipment and associated services.

Graham Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, as iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF is at $93.43. The session's price has varied from $86.91 to $92.81, showing a daily change of +2.0473%.

FAQ: Graham Corp (GHM)

What is the current price of GHM stock?

The latest price is $93.43.

Does GHM pay dividends?

Graham Corp pays dividends to its investors.

Does GHM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GHM best known for?

Graham Corp is most famous for its industrial process equipment manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with GHM?

Commonly shown alongside GHM: Prologis, Atea, WhiteHorse Finance Inc