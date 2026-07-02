Trade WhiteHorse Finance Inc - WHF

What is WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF)?

WhiteHorse Finance Inc is a business development company that primarily focuses on providing customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The company specializes in investing in senior secured loans, subordinated debt, and equity securities of privately held companies across various industries. Its investment strategy aims to generate current income and capital appreciation by partnering with management teams to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. WhiteHorse Finance Inc operates by leveraging its expertise in credit analysis and portfolio management to identify attractive investment opportunities. The company is structured to benefit from the regulatory framework applicable to business development companies, which includes requirements to distribute a significant portion of taxable income to shareholders. WhiteHorse Finance Inc's operations are centered on maintaining a diversified portfolio to manage risk and optimize returns. The company plays a role in facilitating access to capital for middle-market enterprises that may have limited financing options through traditional lending channels.

WhiteHorse Finance Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, with WhiteHorse Finance Inc currently priced at $6.76. It has traded within a range of $6.68 to $6.75, resulting in a daily change percentage of -0.5917%.

FAQ: WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF)

What is the current price of WHF stock?

The current price is $6.76.

Does WHF pay dividends?

WhiteHorse Finance Inc pays dividends.

Does WHF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

WhiteHorse Finance Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is WHF best known for?

The company is most famous for its business development company investment activities.

What assets are typically shown together with WHF?

Commonly shown alongside WHF: Rivian Automotive Inc., Expro Group Holdings NV, Vitrolife