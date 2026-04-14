Trade Garrett Motion Inc - GTX CFD

What is Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)?

Garrett Motion Inc is a global technology company specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of turbochargers and related automotive components. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket with products aimed at improving engine performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions control. Garrett Motion's portfolio includes turbochargers for gasoline and diesel engines, electric boosting technologies, and advanced thermal management systems. The company operates research and development centers and manufacturing facilities worldwide, supporting a diverse customer base across passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, and off-highway applications. It focuses on innovation in propulsion technologies to address evolving regulatory requirements and market demands.

Garrett Motion Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, as WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund stands at $19.27. The session's price range extends from $18.88 to $19.33, showing a daily change of -0.4639%.

FAQ: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

What is the current price of GTX stock?

The current trading price is $19.27.

Does GTX pay dividends?

Garrett Motion Inc does not pay dividends.

Does GTX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Garrett Motion Inc operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GTX best known for?

The company is most famous for its turbocharger and automotive technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with GTX?

Commonly shown alongside GTX: Emeis SA (formerly Orpea SA), Boston Scientific, Adocia SA