Trade Fielmann AG - FIE CFD

What is Fielmann (FIE)?

Fielmann is a German company specializing in the retail of eyewear products, including prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses. Founded in 1972, the company operates a widespread network of stores primarily across Europe, offering a range of optical services such as eye examinations and fittings. Fielmann is recognized for its integrated business model that combines manufacturing, retail, and service provision, enabling it to maintain control over quality and pricing. The company emphasizes accessibility and affordability in eyewear, contributing to its position as a leading optical retailer in its markets. Its product portfolio includes frames from various brands as well as private label collections. Fielmann also invests in technological advancements related to eye care and optical retail, supporting its service offerings. The company’s operations extend beyond retail, encompassing wholesale activities and the production of lenses. Fielmann's business approach reflects a focus on customer service, product variety, and operational efficiency within the optical industry.

Fielmann Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trading, with Central Bancompany, Inc. at €45.6. The day's price fluctuated between €44.1 and €45.6, showing a daily percentage change of +0.7761%.

FAQ: Fielmann (FIE)

What assets are typically shown together with FIE?

Commonly shown alongside FIE: Live Oak Bancshares Inc, Banca Popolare, Spectrum Brands