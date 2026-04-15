Trade Spectrum Brands Holdings - SPB CFD

What is Spectrum Brands (SPB)?

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a diversified consumer products company offering a broad range of household and personal care products. Its portfolio includes brands in categories such as home appliances, pet supplies, lawn and garden care, and personal grooming. The company markets products under various well-known brand names, serving retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels globally. Spectrum Brands operates through multiple business segments, each focusing on specific product categories and consumer needs. The company emphasizes product innovation, quality, and brand management to maintain competitive positioning. Its operations include manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution activities. Spectrum Brands also focuses on sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives as part of its business practices. The company’s strategy involves expanding its product offerings and geographic reach to address diverse consumer markets.

Spectrum Brands Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity with Spectrum Brands currently priced at $79.44. It has ranged from a low of $78.69 to a high of $79.88 during the day, showing a daily percentage change of -0.9107%.

FAQ: Spectrum Brands (SPB)

What is the current price of SPB stock?

The current stock price is $79.44.

Does SPB pay dividends?

Spectrum Brands pays dividends to investors.

Does SPB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Spectrum Brands operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SPB best known for?

Spectrum Brands is most famous for its consumer products including home appliances and pet supplies.

What assets are typically shown together with SPB?

Commonly shown alongside SPB: iShares STOXX World Equity Multifactor UCITS ETF, IREN Limited, Crocs, Inc.