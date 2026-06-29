Trade Live Oak Bancshares Inc - LOB

What is Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)?

Live Oak Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company, providing a range of banking and financial services. The company focuses on serving small business clients across various industries, offering specialized lending solutions tailored to specific sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, technology, and franchise businesses. Live Oak Bancshares emphasizes digital banking and technology-driven processes to streamline loan origination and customer service. The company's business model includes a strong commitment to community banking principles while leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and customer experience. Live Oak Bancshares also engages in deposit services, treasury management, and other commercial banking activities. Its approach combines industry expertise with data analytics to assess credit risk and support small business growth. The company has established itself as a notable player in the niche market of small business lending within the United States financial services sector.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trades, as Live Oak Bancshares Inc is quoted at $40.94. The price has ranged between $40.37 and $41.35 during the session, corresponding to a daily change of +0.6585%.

FAQ: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

What is the current price of LOB stock?

The current stock price is $40.94.

Does LOB pay dividends?

Live Oak Bancshares Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LOB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Live Oak Bancshares Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is LOB best known for?

Live Oak Bancshares Inc is most famous for its community banking and small business lending services.

What assets are typically shown together with LOB?

Commonly shown alongside LOB: URANIUM ENERGY ORD, Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF, Salzgitter