Trade Federal Realty - FRT CFD

What is Federal Realty (FRT)?

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers and mixed-use properties located in urban and suburban markets across the United States. Federal Realty focuses on properties with high barriers to entry and strong demographic characteristics. The company emphasizes long-term tenant relationships and active property management to maintain occupancy and asset value. Federal Realty’s strategy includes redevelopment and repositioning of assets to adapt to changing retail trends and consumer preferences. The company is known for its commitment to sustainable development practices and community engagement. Its diversified tenant base includes national retailers, local businesses, and service providers.

Federal Realty Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, as Federal Realty moves within a range from $107.53 to $108.83 and is priced at $108.78. The daily percentage change stands at -0.0826%.

FAQ: Federal Realty (FRT)

What is the current price of FRT stock?

Federal Realty's current price is $108.78.

Does FRT pay dividends?

Federal Realty pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FRT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Federal Realty has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is FRT best known for?

Federal Realty is most famous for owning and managing retail real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with FRT?

Commonly shown alongside FRT: Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Abacus Group, Koninklijke BAM