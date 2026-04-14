Trade Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp - AGM CFD

What is Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM)?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise that provides a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans. Established to enhance the availability of credit to the agricultural sector, the company purchases agricultural mortgage loans from lenders, thereby increasing liquidity in the agricultural lending market. It operates by securitizing these loans and issuing debt securities backed by the agricultural mortgage loans it holds. The corporation plays a significant role in supporting the agricultural economy by facilitating access to long-term credit for farmers, ranchers, and rural homeowners. Its operations contribute to the stability and efficiency of agricultural lending markets in the United States. As a federally chartered institution, it functions under the oversight of the Farm Credit Administration, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The company’s activities are integral to the broader agricultural finance system, promoting investment and growth within rural communities.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Argan Inc trades at $163.9. The stock has fluctuated within the range of $159.7 to $163.62, showing a daily percentage change of +1.1263%.

FAQ: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM)

What is the current price of AGM stock?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's current price is $163.9.

Does AGM pay dividends?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AGM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is AGM best known for?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp is most famous for providing agricultural mortgage financing.

What assets are typically shown together with AGM?

Commonly shown alongside AGM: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned ETF, KKR, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF