HomeMarkets overviewSharesKkr And Co Unt

Trade Kkr And Co Unt - KKR CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-06-29T19:47:59+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.18
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021485 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02149%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000738 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00074%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close89.85
Open90.21
1-Year Change-29.91%
Day's Range88.29 - 90.21

Trade Kkr And Co Unt - KKR

What is KKR (KKR)?

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. Founded in 1976, the company has established itself as a prominent player in the private equity industry, known for its leveraged buyout transactions and active management approach. KKR operates through a network of offices worldwide, serving a diverse client base that includes pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and individual investors. The firm focuses on creating value through operational improvements, strategic guidance, and capital allocation across its portfolio companies. Its investment strategies encompass both control and non-control investments, spanning various sectors and geographies. KKR also emphasizes responsible investing and integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment processes. Over the years, the company has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional private equity to include credit and real assets, positioning itself as a diversified alternative asset manager.

KKR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session activity, as KKR trades at $89.6. Its intraday low of $88.83 and high of $93.58 correspond to a daily change of -2.776%.

FAQ: KKR (KKR)

What is the current price of KKR stock?

The price is currently $89.6.

Does KKR pay dividends?

KKR pays dividends to its investors.

Does KKR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

KKR has a registered presence in the UAE with an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is KKR best known for?

KKR is most famous for its private equity and investment management services.

What assets are typically shown together with KKR?

Commonly shown alongside KKR: Boryszew SA, iShares MSCI Poland ETF, Mechanics Bancorp

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User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
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2025-07-01
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2025-06-29
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2025-06-27
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2025-06-27
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2025-06-22
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2025-06-19
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2025-05-24
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2025-05-20
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2025-04-29
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2025-02-06
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