Trade Faurecia - EO CFD

What is Faurecia (EO)?

Faurecia is a global automotive supplier specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of automotive components and systems. The company operates through several business groups, including Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics. Faurecia's product portfolio encompasses vehicle seating, interior systems, emissions control technologies, and advanced electronics, serving a wide range of automotive manufacturers worldwide. The company emphasizes innovation in sustainable mobility and environmental technologies, aiming to support the automotive industry's transition towards cleaner and more efficient vehicles. Faurecia maintains a global presence with numerous production sites, research centers, and engineering facilities across multiple continents. Its operations focus on integrating advanced materials, digital technologies, and ergonomic design to enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and environmental performance. The company collaborates with automotive manufacturers and technology partners to develop solutions aligned with evolving industry standards and consumer expectations. Faurecia's activities contribute to the broader automotive supply chain, addressing challenges related to emissions reduction, vehicle electrification, and interior user experience.

Faurecia Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading for Faurecia, which currently stands at €10.5. The session's price fluctuation has been between €10.215 and €10.67, reflecting a daily change percentage of +3.191%.

FAQ: Faurecia (EO)

What is the current price of EO stock?

Faurecia's last price is €10.5.

Does EO pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Faurecia operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is EO best known for?

Faurecia is most famous for its automotive seating and emissions control technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with EO?

Commonly shown alongside EO: Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., WisdomTree Inc, Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The