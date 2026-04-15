Trade Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The - THG CFD

What is Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The (THG)?

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is an insurance company offering a range of property and casualty insurance products. The company provides personal and commercial insurance coverage, including automobile, homeowners, and business insurance policies. It operates through a network of agents and brokers, serving customers across various regions. The Hanover Insurance Group focuses on underwriting, risk management, and claims services to support policyholders. Its product offerings include specialty insurance lines tailored to specific industries and customer needs. The company employs actuarial analysis and data-driven approaches to assess risk and price policies. It maintains regulatory compliance and financial stability to meet policyholder obligations. The Hanover Insurance Group contributes to the insurance industry by providing coverage solutions that help individuals and businesses manage potential losses and liabilities.

Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active price changes, with Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The sitting at $177.7. The intraday range spans from $175.62 to $180, accompanied by a daily percentage change of -0.482%.

FAQ: Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The (THG)

What is the current price of THG stock?

The current price stands at $177.7.

Does THG pay dividends?

Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does THG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is THG best known for?

The company is most famous for providing property and casualty insurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with THG?

Commonly shown alongside THG: TripAdvisor, Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC (Euronext Dublin), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated