Trade Fanuc Corporation - 6954 CFD

What is Fanuc Corporation (6954)?

Fanuc Corporation is a Japanese multinational company specializing in automation products and services such as robotics and computer numerical control (CNC) systems. Established in the mid-20th century, the company has developed a significant presence in the industrial automation sector, providing solutions that enhance manufacturing efficiency and precision. Fanuc's product portfolio includes industrial robots, CNC machines, and factory automation equipment, which are widely used across various industries including automotive, electronics, and metalworking. The company is recognized for its technological innovation and high-quality manufacturing standards. Fanuc operates globally, with manufacturing facilities, research centers, and sales offices distributed across multiple regions to support its extensive customer base. Its contributions have played a key role in advancing automation technologies, promoting the integration of robotics in production lines, and supporting the development of smart factories. Fanuc continues to focus on research and development to maintain its position within the competitive landscape of industrial automation.

Fanuc Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with Fanuc Corporation trading at ¥6249.2. It has fluctuated between ¥6190.8 and ¥6291.2 during the session, showing a daily movement of +1.0684%.

FAQ: Fanuc Corporation (6954)

What is the current price of 6954 stock?

The last traded price is ¥6249.2.

Does 6954 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6954 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fanuc Corporation does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is 6954 best known for?

Fanuc Corporation is most famous for its industrial robots and automation systems.

What assets are typically shown together with 6954?

Commonly shown alongside 6954: China Construction Bank, SHUAA CAPITAL PSC, Deutz AG