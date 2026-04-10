Trade DEUTZ AG - DEZ CFD

What is Deutz AG (DEZ)?

Deutz AG is a German manufacturer of internal combustion engines and related components. It produces engines for various applications, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, commercial vehicles, and stationary power generation. The company offers a range of diesel and gas engines designed for efficiency, reliability, and compliance with emission standards. Deutz AG provides engineering services and aftermarket support to its global customer base. It focuses on innovation in engine technology, including developments in alternative fuels and hybrid systems. The company's operations encompass research and development, manufacturing, and distribution. Deutz AG contributes to the industrial machinery sector by supplying powertrain solutions that support diverse mechanical applications.

Deutz AG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market fluctuations with DEUTZ AG at €9.63. The price range during the day has been between €9.4 and €9.73, showing a daily percentage change of -0.1566%.

FAQ: Deutz AG (DEZ)

What is the current price of DEZ stock?

The last traded price is €9.63.

Does DEZ pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DEZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Deutz AG operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is DEZ best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing diesel and gas engines for various applications.

What assets are typically shown together with DEZ?

Commonly shown alongside DEZ: Daily Journal Corp, Westpac Banking Corp, Spectrum Brands