HomeMarketsSharesWestpac Banking Corp

Trade Westpac Banking Corp - WBCau CFD

41.77-1.53%
The chart shows the WBCau stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 41.77, a high of 42.81, and a low of 41.48.
Sell

41.66

Buy

41.77

0.11
Low: 41.48High: 42.81
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022137 %
(-A$4.43)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

-0.02214%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.000219 %
(A$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

0.00022%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeAustralia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close42.53
Open42.53
1-Year Change42.05%
Day's Range41.48 - 42.81

Trade Westpac Banking Corp - WBCau CFD

What is Westpac Banking Corp (WBCau)?

Westpac Banking Corporation is one of Australia's major banking organizations, providing a wide range of financial services including retail, business, and institutional banking. Established in the early 19th century, the bank has developed a significant presence across Australia and New Zealand, serving millions of customers. Its operations encompass lending, deposits, wealth management, insurance, and investment services. Westpac plays a key role in supporting economic activity through its commercial banking services, catering to various sectors such as agriculture, government, and corporate clients. The institution is also involved in digital banking initiatives, aiming to enhance customer experience through technological advancements. As a regulated financial entity, Westpac adheres to compliance standards set by Australian financial authorities. The bank's governance structure includes a board of directors responsible for overseeing its strategic direction and risk management. Westpac's historical significance and extensive network contribute to its status as a prominent player in the Australasian financial industry.

Westpac Banking Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations with Westpac Banking Corp at A$41.77. Its trading range today extends from A$41.16 to A$42.64, accompanied by a daily change of -1.5087%.

FAQ: Westpac Banking Corp (WBCau)

What is the current price of WBCau stock?

Westpac Banking Corp is currently priced at A$41.77.

Does WBCau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WBCau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Westpac Banking Corp has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is WBCau best known for?

Westpac Banking Corp is most famous for providing banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with WBCau?

Commonly shown alongside WBCau: Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin Etf, Etoro Group ltd, PJT Partners Inc

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