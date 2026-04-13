Trade FactSet Research Systems Inc - FDS CFD

What is FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)?

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to investment professionals worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive suite of data and software solutions that support investment management, research, and portfolio analysis. FactSet's platform integrates real-time and historical financial data, analytics, and service tools to facilitate decision-making processes in asset management, investment banking, and wealth management. The firm serves a diverse client base including asset managers, hedge funds, and investment advisors. FactSet emphasizes the development of customizable and scalable solutions that address the evolving needs of financial professionals in analyzing market trends and managing investment portfolios.

FactSet Research Systems Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading trends, with FactSet Research Systems Inc at $226.14. The intraday price range spans from $211.81 to $226.79, with a daily change of +6.7332%.

FAQ: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

What is the current price of FDS stock?

FactSet Research Systems Inc is trading at $226.14.

Does FDS pay dividends?

FactSet Research Systems Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FDS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is FDS best known for?

FactSet Research Systems Inc is most famous for its financial data and analytics services.

What assets are typically shown together with FDS?

Commonly shown alongside FDS: Barings BDC Inc, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF, T&D Holdings, Inc.