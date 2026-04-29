Trade Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF - VBK CFD

What is Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)?

The Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to small-capitalization growth stocks in the United States. It seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of small-cap growth stocks, which typically exhibit higher growth potential compared to value or large-cap stocks. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of companies characterized by above-average earnings growth, revenue growth, and other growth-oriented financial metrics. It is managed by Vanguard, a well-established investment management company known for its low-cost index funds and ETFs. The fund's holdings span various sectors, including technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and industrials, reflecting the broad scope of the small-cap growth market segment. This ETF is often utilized by investors aiming to complement their portfolios with exposure to smaller companies that may offer growth opportunities over the long term.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading session activity, with Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at $326.78. Intraday values have ranged from $324.59 to $328.33, reflecting a daily change percentage of -0.7191%.

FAQ: Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

What is the current price of VBK stock?

The ETF's last price is $326.78.

Does VBK pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by this ETF via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VBK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF does not have an official presence or office in the UAE and is accessed through local financial institutions.

What is VBK best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing exposure to small-cap growth stocks in the US market.

What assets are typically shown together with VBK?

Commonly shown alongside VBK: Verbio, iShares MSCI China A ETF, Global X MSCI Greece ETF