Trade Evotec SE - EVT CFD

What is Evotec SE (EVT)?

Evotec SE is a Germany-based biotechnology company specializing in drug discovery and development. The company provides a broad range of services and solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and other organizations involved in drug research. Evotec's expertise spans multiple therapeutic areas, including neuroscience, oncology, metabolic diseases, and infectious diseases. The company operates through various platforms, such as high-throughput screening, medicinal chemistry, and integrated drug discovery services. Evotec collaborates with partners worldwide to advance early-stage drug candidates through preclinical and clinical development phases. The company also engages in strategic alliances and partnerships to expand its research capabilities and pipeline. Evotec's business model combines service provision with proprietary research, aiming to deliver innovative therapies. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Evotec maintains a global presence with multiple research sites and offices. The company focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and scientific expertise to support the development of novel medicines addressing unmet medical needs.

Evotec SE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by recent trading developments, as Evotec SE trades at €4.525. Price fluctuations during the session have ranged from €4.435 to €4.515, with a daily change of +0.4459%.

FAQ: Evotec SE (EVT)

What is the current price of EVT stock?

Evotec SE's current stock price is €4.525.

Does EVT pay dividends?

Evotec SE pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EVT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Evotec SE operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is EVT best known for?

Evotec SE is most famous for its drug discovery and development services.

What assets are typically shown together with EVT?

Commonly shown alongside EVT: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, L&G All Commodities UCITS ETF, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.