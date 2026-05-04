Trade iShares Global Infrastructure ETF - IGF CFD

What is iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)?

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of global equities in the infrastructure sector. This fund provides exposure to companies involved in the ownership and operation of infrastructure assets such as utilities, transportation, energy, and communications. It includes firms engaged in sectors like electric and gas utilities, airports, railroads, and pipelines. The ETF offers investors a way to gain diversified access to infrastructure-related companies across various countries and regions. It is designed to reflect the performance of infrastructure equities, which are often characterized by stable cash flows and essential services. The fund is managed with an emphasis on replicating the performance of its underlying index.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions, with iShares Global Infrastructure ETF priced at $67.65. During the session, it has moved between $67.34 and $68.02, showing a daily change percentage of -0.8661%.

FAQ: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

What is the current price of IGF stock?

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF last traded at $67.65.

Does IGF pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly but may distribute income periodically.

Does IGF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct regional office.

What is IGF best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing diversified exposure to global infrastructure companies.

What assets are typically shown together with IGF?

Commonly shown alongside IGF: Sotera Health Co, Johnson Service Group PLC, Morgan Sindall Group plc