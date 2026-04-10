Trade EssilorLuxottica SA - ELfr CFD

What is EssilorLuxottica (ELfr)?

EssilorLuxottica is a multinational corporation specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, optical equipment, and eyewear. Formed through the merger of Essilor and Luxottica, the company combines expertise in lens technology and eyewear fashion. Its product range includes prescription lenses, sunglasses, and optical frames, serving both retail and professional markets. EssilorLuxottica operates a global network of retail stores, wholesale distributors, and e-commerce platforms. The company invests in research and development to advance lens technology and improve visual health solutions. It serves a diverse customer base, including individual consumers, eye care professionals, and healthcare providers. The corporate strategy emphasizes innovation, quality, and integration across the value chain, from manufacturing to retail. EssilorLuxottica's operations are supported by a broad portfolio of brands and a commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility within the optical industry.

EssilorLuxottica Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, with EssilorLuxottica priced at €199.05. It has varied between €193.9 and €201.49 throughout the day, showing a daily change of +1.4249%.

FAQ: EssilorLuxottica (ELfr)

What is the current price of ELfr stock?

EssilorLuxottica's current price is €199.05.

Does ELfr pay dividends?

EssilorLuxottica pays dividends to shareholders.

Does ELfr have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

EssilorLuxottica maintains a regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is ELfr best known for?

EssilorLuxottica is most famous for its eyewear products and optical lenses.

What assets are typically shown together with ELfr?

Commonly shown alongside ELfr: FCC, Sodexo, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation