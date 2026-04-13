Trade Entergy Corp - ETR CFD

What is Entergy Corp (ETR)?

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. It operates through various subsidiaries that generate, transmit, and distribute electricity to customers in the southern United States. The company’s power generation portfolio includes nuclear, natural gas, coal, oil, and renewable energy sources, reflecting a diversified approach to energy production. Entergy serves a broad customer base, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company also focuses on maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure to ensure reliable service and meet regulatory requirements. Entergy is involved in environmental stewardship initiatives, aiming to reduce emissions and promote sustainable energy practices. Its operations are subject to regulation by federal and state agencies, which influence its business practices and rates. The company has a history dating back to the early 20th century and has evolved through mergers and acquisitions to become a significant player in the U.S. energy industry.

Entergy Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session dynamics, with Entergy Corp priced at $114.89. The price has ranged between $114.18 and $116.28 during the day, showing a daily change of -1.5107%.

FAQ: Entergy Corp (ETR)

What is the current price of ETR stock?

The current price is $114.89.

Does ETR pay dividends?

Entergy Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ETR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Entergy Corp has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is ETR best known for?

The company is most famous for its electric power production and distribution.

What assets are typically shown together with ETR?

Commonly shown alongside ETR: Sabine Royalty Trust, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc